The Augusta Health Foundation announced Monday it received a $100,000 grant from the USDA’s Farm to School Program to expand Augusta Health’s collaborative Get Fresh Program.
The grant will support the expansion of Get Fresh into a third Waynesboro elementary school.
Get Fresh provides classroom nutrition education, fresh food tastings, farm field trips, afterschool nutrition programming and meals for the entire family. Waynesboro City School students who receive free and reduced lunch have the highest participation in the program.
The purchase of a mobile concessions trailer, The Mobile Cafe, will also be funded by the grant. Nutritious meals and fresh produce will be available for children living in five low-income neighborhoods during summer vacations and school closures.
“We’re very excited about receiving the grant and expanding the program to include the mobile café,” said Krystal Moyers, Director of Community Outreach at Augusta Health. “We are grateful for the good work that has been done by the collaborative partners in the Waynesboro Public Schools. By expanding the program and adding the mobile café, Get Fresh will provide fun, interactive lessons on healthy food choices and eating habits while increasing children’s access to fresh produce and good meals when school is not in session.”
