Augusta Health has launched a web page containing facts and figures, as well as questions and answers regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
No cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed or confirmed in the Shenandoah Valley or Virginia, said Allison Baroco, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Augusta Health, in a press release, but Augusta Health officials are learning how to be prepared for and treat a case should one arise. According to the press release, the informational web page launch is aimed to help both the public and health officials keep up to date on the latest facts and data regarding the illness.
In a press release, Augusta Health said that their team of infectious disease, clinical, emergency management and communication specialists are “diligently monitoring the latest information and directives to keep their preparations current for possible diagnosis and treatment of any patients in the area.”
“As experienced healthcare professionals, we need to prepare for the event that we may need to care for a patient with COVID-19,” Baroco said in the press release. “We also, though, need to keep those in our community informed on the facts of the disease, its prevalence and its spread, so they do not live in fear fueled by rumors or the hype fed by hypothetical situations.”
Baroco added in the release that the risk of contracting the coronavirus in the United States is currently low.
The new web page includes a forum where individuals may submit questions about coronavirus to be answered by experts.
The web page is available at augustahealth.com/coronavirus.
