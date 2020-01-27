Augusta Health officials said Monday the Shenandoah Valley is currently a low risk area for the coronavirus, which was identified in China.
However, Augusta Health said they have taken multiple steps to be prepared in the event that the virus spreads because of "the uncertainties of viral emerging pathogens."
The Virginia Department of Health announced Monday that two patients in the Central Region of Virginia that were tested for the coronavirus came back negative for the infection. Test results for a patient in the northern region of Virginia are expected to be back later this week.
At this time, Virginia has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Augusta Health is following the Virginia Department of Health and CDC guidance, including meetings of the emerging pathogens committee, ensured adequate level of supplies, notification to all medical staff, and direct contacts with the Central Shenandoah Health District for guidances.
Any suspected cases of coronavirus will be immediately reported to Virginia Department of Public Health. Questions regarding suspected cases or specific patients will be referred to public health offices.
Virginia Department of Public Health has developed a novel coronavirus webpage to keep all informed at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/.
To prevent any respiratory virus, Augusta Health staff recommends frequent hand washing; avoiding eye, nose and mouth touching with unwashed hands; covering sneezes and coughs; and staying home when sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.