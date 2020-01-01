FISHERSVILLE — Augusta Health welcomed the first baby of the year, as well as the new decade, on Wednesday.

The first baby of 2020, Chandyn, arrived at 3:19 a.m. The baby boy weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and is 18 inches long. 

The family wished to celebrate the birth privately as a family, but said they are "excited that he has arrived and that he is the first baby of 2020."

