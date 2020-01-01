FISHERSVILLE — Augusta Health welcomed the first baby of the year, as well as the new decade, on Wednesday.
The first baby of 2020, Chandyn, arrived at 3:19 a.m. The baby boy weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and is 18 inches long.
The family wished to celebrate the birth privately as a family, but said they are "excited that he has arrived and that he is the first baby of 2020."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.