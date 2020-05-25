FISHERSVILLE — After 27 years of serving approximately 10,000 individual adult patients in the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro-areas, the Augusta Regional Clinic announced it will closed its medical clinic on July 1.
In a released statement, ARC said it is “no longer experiencing the need for its primary care services” and “ARC’s ultimate vision for access to primary care has been met.”
The medical clinic, located on Mule Academy Road in Fishersville, opened in 1993 at what was then Valley Vocational Technical Center. With the expansion of Medicaid in January 2019, “ARC’s primary care patient population became significantly reduced.”
ARC staff is now in the process of connecting the remaining patients with a suitable medical home, the release stated, and many of the patients have already been connected with an alternate resource for their prescription medications.
“We live in an area of the state where medical providers accept Medicaid insurance. Additionally, federally qualified health centers, which accept Medicaid and offer a sliding-fee scale, now exist in Harrisonburg and Lexington. They are especially convenient to Augusta County residents who live in the northern and southern parts of the county,” said Pamela Davies, ARC’s first executive director and current board chair.
ARC’s dental clinic will remain open, and accepts Medicaid and offers reduced fees for both adults and children.
According to the release, the dental clinic experienced a 30% increase in services from 2018 to 2019 and “is in need of increased capacity to meet current requests for care.”
