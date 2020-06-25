Bike paths, pedestrian walkways and additional public transportation routes are all items that could pop in the next 20 years in Stuarts Draft after the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to adopt a small area plan.
The small area plan supplements the Augusta County comprehensive plan last updated in 2015 and provides more specific recommendations for the Stuarts Draft area.
Wednesday’s adoption of the plan has been three years in the making. The 2017 Augusta County Board of Supervisors appointed an advisory committee of members who live and work in Stuarts Draft to guide the project.
Former South River supervisor Carolyn Bragg, a Stuarts Draft resident, said during Wednesday’s public hearing that residents had a great response to the plan during public meetings. The finalized plan was based on questions and comments from individuals at those meetings.
“It reflects the desires of those that live in that area to be connected and to grow as a vibrant and inclusive community,” Bragg, who was on the board when the advisory committee was appointed, said.
However, not all Stuarts Draft residents were in favor of the small area plan.
Stuarts Draft resident Max Quillen spoke on behalf of Waynesboro Nurseries and the Quillen family during the public hearing.
”We are here today because we feel like our long-term vision for our own property has been ignored and is not being reflected in the plan,” Quillen said, adding that he thought the plan was too large and included land that can’t be developed as outlined.
Quillen had previously voiced these issues in an earlier letter written to board members, he said.
”I just wanted to point out that the feelings on the comprehensive plan were not unanimous in the South River District,’” he said.
Quillen requested to have Waynesboro Nurseries removed from the plan. He also asked for the designated land use to be changed from medium-density residential to low-density residential to align more closely with the business’s vision.
Areas of potential growth highlighted in the plan include land use and economy, agriculture and industry, transportation and community.
The Stuarts Draft small area plan made revisions to the existing Augusta County comprehensive plan in the land use category. These changes include the creation of recreational businesses, village mixed use designation for historic downtown Stuarts Draft that allows the reuse of existing structures, and an increase in urban open space.
Pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure also are included in the plan. Timmons Group, a transportation consultant, conducted an assessment in 2019 that identified existing infrastructure and outlined recommendations to improve multi-modal connectivity through the area.
The assessment suggests improvements for the Draft Avenue corridor, the Wayne Avenue corridor, the Cold Springs Road corridor, Howardsville Turnpike and Hodge Street, and the Johnson Drive and Cold Springs road connection.
The board moved to adopt the small area plan with a 6-1 vote. Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton voted against the adoption, expressing his concerns about higher taxes and the loss of open land in the community in the future.
“Overall, the SAP is good, but it has too high of expectations,” Seaton said. “I think eventually the residents of Stuarts Draft will have buyer’s remorse and won’t want to see so much of [Stuarts] Draft be made residential and industrial.”
South River supervisor Steve Morelli added that a small area plan doesn’t guarantee these changes will happen in the future.
“I would like to add this is just a vision, this isn’t a fact,” Morelli said. “We needed something to guide us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.