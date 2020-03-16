WEYERS CAVE — Days after Blue Ridge Community College announced it would cancel two days of classes and move most to online instruction, BRCC said Monday all course content will be delivered remotely through April 3.
As cases of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, increase around the state, BRCC joins a growing list of colleges and universities around the Commonwealth that have cancelled classes and moved to online instruction only.
The college is closed Monday and Tuesday, and BRCC said Monday that students can expect to hear from their instructors about how classes will be conducted over the next few weeks.
"If [students] need computer access, the labs and Wi-Fi at the college will be available," BRCC said. "We will be implementing social distancing practices in the labs and any other common areas. The Rec Center and Testing Center will be closed until April 3, but most college offices will remain open."
The most updated information on the coronavirus’ impact on Blue Ridge Community College can be found online at https://www.brcc.edu/brcc/news/coronavirus.html.
