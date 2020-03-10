Blue Toad Cider House’s location in Waynesboro, which announced it would shutter its doors on Friday, officially closed its doors over the weekend.
Co-owner Todd Rath confirmed via email on Monday that Blue Toad would hand over the Waynesboro tap room to neighboring Basic City Beer Company and focus on expanding their Nelson and Rochester, New York, locations.
“We enjoyed our time, however, with expansions at Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland and Blue Toad Hard Cider in New York we need to focus our resources,” Blue Toad Waynesboro said in a Facebook statement.
Blue Toad Hard Cider was founded in 2013. The Waynesboro location at 1006 E. Main Street opened in June of 2019. Blue Toad’s other Virginia location will remain open at 462 Winery Lane in Roseland, across from Devils Backbone campground.
