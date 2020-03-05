Heather Berry Mabe is excited about her homecoming performance.
Mabe, who has spent years in Nashville and travelling around the United States and Canada on tour, performing in the bluegrass and gospel music genre, got her start in Waynesboro.
And this weekend she is coming back to where it all began for a solo performance at her home church at noon on Saturday.
“My music career started right there at Central Baptist Church,” Mabe said. “My grandfather, Vernon Berry, was the pastor. He pastored that church for 57 years, and he’s actually the one that first showed me how to play the guitar. Those were my first live singing performances.”
At the age of 12, with the help of her father and fellow Waynesboro native, Fred Painter, Mabe started a band with other local musicians. At age 16, she signed on her first record label with Tom T. Hall, who was a country singer with a bluegrass label at that time.
Although Mabe’s career has taken her many places near and far, she has never forgotten her Waynesboro roots. Coming back to perform at her home church, she said, is like coming full circle.
“That’s one of my favorite memories, is singing there. Singing with my Granddaddy, especially. I looked up to him so much, and I still do,” she said. “If it wasn’t for my Granddaddy Berry, who pastored that church and founded that church, I wouldn’t know how to play the guitar. I wouldn’t have gotten my start in music.”
Mabe is also looking forward to reuniting with many of the women who helped raise her in the church.
“The ladies that go to this church are so special and so sweet,” she said. “I’ve known most of these ladies my whole life. They were, most of them, at some point or another, were a Sunday school teacher of mine. They helped shape me and what I believe, and they taught me and they watched me grow.”
Mabe’s concert is open to the public, and everyone is invited who wishes to attend.
Mabe and her husband, Tony, have most recently joined with Junior Sisk Band. The couple also has new music scheduled for release March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.