VERONA — A proposal for a 199-foot cell tower in Waynesboro was tabled Thursday by the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals until their next meeting when all board members are present.
The cell tower would be constructed by Apex Towers LLC for T-Mobile service on a nearly 59 acre property on Stuarts Draft Highway in Waynesboro.
The members of the five-person board that were present Thursday heard from 10 different residents who were against the construction of the tower, and from nearly a dozen more who submitted comments in writing. Only the property owner, James Kindig, spoke in favor.
Dale Hill of Apex Towers said the cell tower would “fill in the gap areas” as 4G and 5G coverage expands. In addition to T-Mobile, the tower would also provide a co-location space for up to three additional carriers.
“We all understand dropped calls, but as much as you realize the impact of today’s data usage — 3G, 4G, 5G — as that comes along, you use more data and then voice becomes secondary to this,” Hill said. “This tower as it’s placed will fill in the gap areas for the schools and along Stuarts Draft Highway. As 4G and 5G expands, towers of this nature are more needed.”
Hill added that the monopole tower was determined by the FAA to be of no hazard to air traffic, fenced by a 6-foot high fence with an anti-climb device and buffer landscaping of trees expected to grow to 6-feet in height.
Property owner Kindig told the board that Apex Towers has worked on a plan to blend the tower into the local community.
“They’re addressing a lot of the concerns that we’ve all had in the area as far as security and communications capabilities and that’s having secure communications,” Kindig said. “As far as the aesthetics and visibility go, I can see towers all around me...as far as a single monopole towers, I think it’s a very simple antenna array and is really going to enhance the ability of the residents.”
But residents near the Kindig property where the tower is proposed raised concerns about the proximity to both Stuarts Draft Elementary and Middle School, the visibility impact and co-locating the service provider with a different nearby tower.
“It’s a curious location that they’re proposing. They own about 60 acres along 340. They have chosen the lowest elevation piece of property,” said Martha Moneymaker, who lives adjacent to the field. “If this tower was to be allowed, it would be the defining characteristic in our neighborhood.”
Several residents suggested the service provider co-locate on an existing tower at Round Hill. Hill said Apex Towers looked into that location, but it would not provide the same T-Mobile coverage needed.
“This is right from the consultant’s information — the co-location portion of it. ‘Co-location is preferable to construction of a new site,’” Joe Noto said. “The consultants saying co-location is better...it comes with the statement that no additional sites are available in the area which would meet the applicants coverage objectives, but we found out there’s possibly one, and it’s Round Hill.”
Former South River Supervisor Carolyn Bragg urged board members to listen to the community.
“Our residents are very proud of their community and want it to remain an inviting, welcoming area,” she said. “You’ve heard a lot about Round Hill. There are other places...they don’t have the houses around them. I would like to ask that you consider the voices of the community and do not permit building on a visible corridor.”
George Condyles of Atlantic Technology Consultants said the applicant meets the criteria of the county ordinance, but “what [citizens] say is more important than what I have to say.”
“If you decide to reject it, it would be because of the citizen input of their desire not to have it in the community,” he said.
Since not all members of the five-person board were present, the board motioned to table the matter until its February meeting.
