Those not in the mood for a movie have another option for entertainment in Waynesboro.
Bottles, an entertainment venue and restaurant geared for adults at Osage Lane next door to Zeus Digital Theaters, opened Friday evening.
“We want people to come here and kind of escape the madness from the past six months,” said manager John Hayes.
Bottles features 15 big-screen TVs and on-demand karaoke. The restaurant also includes darts, shuffleboard, foosball, bocce, air hockey, billiards, cornhole, horseshoes and classic video games. In the future, the outside area will be expanded to include additional seating areas, more decking, fire pits, pool tables and more games.
All the games and activities are included in the $5 admission ticket required for entry, Hayes said. Children aged 3 and younger are free.
“It’s more about socializing, being around friends and having a good time,” he said. “The food is almost secondary to it.”
With more than 85 bottled alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available, Bottles is an apt name for the entertainment venue, Hayes said. Not having an on-site tap allows the business to have a wide range of drink selections, he said. Buckets of beers can be purchased on site and the business has an off-premise ABC license that allows customers to take home any unopened alcoholic beverage they purchase from the venue, he added.
Although described as an adult entertainment venue, all ages are welcome with encouraged supervision for guests 12 and under.
“What I’m most excited about is a new concept to Waynesboro that we’ve never had before,” said customer Patrick Blevins. “They’ve got just so much going on.”
Hayes developed the concept for Bottles with his father, Brett, who owns the restaurant and Zeus Digital Theaters.
Bottles replaces Moe’s Southwest Grill, which opened in 2016. Before Moe’s, the eatery was Orbital Grill, an all-American restaurant that sold burgers and shakes, that opened in December 2014 and closed a year later.
Like Moe’s, guests order food and drinks from designated orders and pick-up locations at the front of the restaurant. Menu items include traditional bar food such as fried pickles, french fries and chicken wings.
Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s suggestions, Bottles is limiting the number of customers allowed inside the building and encouraging all customers to practice social distancing. There are hand sanitizer stations in the restaurant and one staff member is responsible for sanitizing all games and tables after a surface has been touched. Employees are also required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked as they come in for their shift.
Take-out and delivery options will not be available at Bottles. The owners want the focus to be all about the in-person experience offered by the adult entertainment venue.
