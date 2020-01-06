A woman notified Virginia State Police at 4:19 p.m. Sunday that her 8-year-old son was missing after stopping at a gas station in the Valley.
According to police, the woman met up with state police at exit 24 off of Interstate 81 in Washington County, and said she last saw her son when they left a hotel in Augusta County earlier that day.
She exited I-81 to use the restroom at a convenience store or gas station at approximately 3 p.m., a press release said.
When she returned to her vehicle, she got back on I-81 and continued south. She did not realize her son was not in the vehicle until she reached exit 24.
The woman was not able to identify the convenience store or gas station or its location.
Local law enforcement from Augusta County to Washington County were notified by state police, and troopers were dispatched along the 203-mile stretch of the interstate to look for the boy.
The press release said that restaurants, truck stops, gas stations, convenience stores, rest areas, and hotels were checked by police along I-81.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office notified state police at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday that they had received a report of a boy fitting the missing 8-year-old’s description. The boy was confirmed safe.
The lead on the ongoing investigation has been taken by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.