BROADWAY — Throughout TJ Williams’ time living in Broadway, he experienced several events in town and at the high school that sparked something inside of him.
The rising junior at Broadway High School said he saw the Confederate flag, experienced racism and heard stories from his friends about racism at other Rockingham County Public Schools.
But early June 17, that spark inside Williams intensified when racist graffiti and “only white lives matter” was found on Mauzy Athlone Road near Broadway. The Virginia Department of Transportation removed the racial slurs, but the inspiration Williams said he felt would be permanent as he later formed the student-led Broadway Black Lives Matter group.
“It kick-started from there,” the 16-year old said. “That really set a fire in me.”
As the rain drifted away Monday evening, Williams found himself being the organizer of a youth-led Black Lives Matter protest where hundreds of people filled Heritage Park to support people of color — something Williams said he doesn’t see typically in Broadway.
“You don’t see any support around you and we are here to show that Black lives matter in those small towns like Broadway,” he said.
For the full story, visit the (Harrisonburg) Daily News-Record.
