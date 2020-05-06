Mandi Smack is no stranger to opening restaurants. Smack founded three breweries including Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington and South Street Brewery in Charlottesville.
But Smack’s newest business venture, The River Burger Bar in downtown Waynesboro, is one she says is for the history books.
The River, located in the former Jake’s Bar and Grill building on North Wayne Avenue, was slated for a late April opening to coincide with the city’s annual River Fest. When the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the event and closed dine-in restaurants — Smack had to change her plan.
“It was pretty scary not knowing if the city was going to be open or ABC or even the health department to do my final inspection. We just had to stay positive and just say, ‘OK, this is going to end at some point.'" said Smack, a Nelson county resident. "I put too much time, effort and money into this project. Failure was not an option."
Despite the pandemic and restrictions on dine-in customers, Smack opened The River on Friday for curbside and delivery orders. Since opening, Smack said the restaurant has stayed busy.
“Everything came together at the last minute which was awesome,” she said. “Since takeout and delivery was not in my business plan, I had to rearrange and adjust the way I was thinking about things and focus on getting people in here. We had to be open minded like everyone has to be right now.”
When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order mandating the closure of non-essential businesses and dine-in restaurants expires on May 14, Smack said The River will open to dine-in guests. Restaurants in Virginia will still be limited on how many diners may be inside at once.
Dine-in guests will notice large differences in The River’s interior versus the former Jake’s. The River features the building's original, exposed brick and original tin ceiling. In addition, the restrooms now have their own respective sinks and the restaurant decor is more modern.
“This has been quite a project," Smack said. "I did a lot of the demo work myself, so to finally see it all come together and have flowers and pillows and barstools — it’s great walking into this place and seeing the final picture."
Once open for dining in, The River will add more to its menu which currently features creatively named items such as the classic burger dubbed “The Waynesburger” and a burger topped with egg called “The Sun Drop.” Smack said staff tried to be “funny and creative” in naming its menu items.
Opening during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “blessing in disguise,” Smack said, because staff has been able to work out the usual restaurant opening kinks including learning new systems and testing menu items.
“The people here in Waynesboro have been so good and the city has been awesome,” she said. “My business neighbors have been great, and it’s just been a very positive experience. I’m super happy to be open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.