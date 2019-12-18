Beginning Wednesday night, Salvation Army Captain Timothy Jo will be ringing the bell for the iconic red kettle for 36.5 hours straight.
The number of hours is symbolic, Jo said.
“36.5 is actually one tenth of 365 days of the year,” he explained.
Although Wednesday night and Thursday morning was forecasted to be frigid, Jo was motivated to brave the low temperatures to help people in Waynesboro.
Through his effort, Jo is hoping to increase the red kettle funds as much as possible before the annual drive ends. Having lost almost two weeks of fundraising because of how close Thanksgiving and Christmas are, Jo was determined to make a final push to raise money.
Jo said he knows his goal sounds “crazy,” especially in such cold weather.
“I picked the coldest day,” he said with a laugh.
As a leader, he said, he wants to step up and continue serving those in need. Jo said he is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, who made a similar commitment two years ago.
“Hopefully more community can be involved and support,” he said.
