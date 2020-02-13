The cause of a fire that destroyed a garage with an apartment above it in Stuarts Draft is still under investigation, Virginia State Police said Thursday.
The structure fire began Monday after 9 p.m. off Schages Lane. While the initial 911 call reported someone possibly trapped inside, it was determined to be vacant at the time of the fire.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office responded to the scene. State police said the fire originated in the garage portion of the building.
A cause of the fire, including whether or not it was suspicious in nature, has yet to be determined.
