The cause of a fire that gutted a garage with an apartment above it in Stuarts Draft was unable to be determined because of extensive damage, Virginia State Police said Friday.
The structure fire off Schages Lane began after 9 p.m. on Feb. 10. While the initial 911 call reported someone possibly trapped inside, it was determined to be vacant at the time of the fire.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office responded to the scene. State police said the fire originated in the garage portion of the building.
