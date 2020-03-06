FISHERSVILLE — On Thursday, March 26, the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the winners of the 2020 Business Excellence Awards winners.
Winners were announced on Friday.
The Nonprofit Excellence Award went to the United Way of Greater Augusta.
United Way Director of Operations Kristi Williams said that the organization is “honored and humbled to receive” the award.
“The strong success of our programs such as Valley VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and Stuff the Bus are credited to the hundreds of volunteers that invest their time and energy with us,” said Williams. “Our dedicated volunteers, along with strong community support, make it possible for UWGA to make a significant impact in the SAW community.”
According to Williams, UWGA is “excited to continue our community work and grow with new opportunities in 2020.”
RefillRenew LLC in Staunton earned the Woman-Owned Business Excellence Award.
“We were thrilled and surprised to hear the news,” said Mandy Drumheller of Augusta County who co-owns the store with Cassy Maxton-Whitacre of Staunton. “So many people have made shopping at Refill a part of their household routine in response to the growing problem of single-use plastics.”
Drumheller added that knowing the community is excited about the store is “encouraging.”
Refill Renew sells environmentally-friendly soap, laundry detergent and other household products, and encourages customers to refill products with plastic containers.
Drumheller and Maxton-Whitacre opened the store in April 2019 in response to Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County announcing that the municipalities would no longer accept plastics for recycling.
“We'll keep growing and finding new and creative ways to further our mission,” Drumheller said.
Tom Sheets of Blue Ridge Lumber received the Community Leadership Award.
Bear Creek Outdoor Living earned the Small Business Excellence Award.
Large Business Excellence Award went to SupplyOne.
Donna Good, Augusta County’s director & emergency services coordinator received the Valor Public Safety Award.
The Young Professional Award went to Alison Heinrich of Ali&Co Esthetic Practice + Apothecary.
The celebration on March 26 will be held at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $65 per member, $130 per non-member of the Chamber.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2VIJNUl.
