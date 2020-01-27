STAUNTON — As of Jan. 1, new businesses based in Augusta County must register their fictitious business or trade name with the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
The Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court will no longer accept new certificates of assumed or fictitious names. The new requirement is a result of an amendment to the Code of Virginia, chapter 59.1-69 adopted during the 2019 General Assembly session.
The Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court will continue to accept filings for cancellations of certificates if the original certificate was filed in Augusta County.
"The Circuit Court Clerk's Office has enjoyed working with residents who launched a business in Augusta County and assisting them with the filing of their business name applications," said Landes. "I fully expect that the Virginia State Corporation Commission will offer the same level of service that my office has offered Augusta residents."
More information about fictitious names and the legal process for businesses is posted on the SCC website at www.scc.virginia.gov/clk/begin.aspx. More information about the services of the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court's office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.