Area church leaders hope flattening the curve doesn’t flatten the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Sunday.
Several churches will be using technology help Christians worship Easter Sunday while practicing social distancing and other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
K. J. Washington, a 2011 graduate of Waynesboro High School, lives in the River City and is lead pastor of New Valley Church, which opened its doors for the first time on Jan. 12 at 204 Arch Avenue in Waynesboro.
Washington said churches offering online worship services on Sunday have “been a growing trend” and a way for churches to stay connected to members.
He said his church ceased holding in-person Sunday services after its March 8 service.
The following Friday, Northam ordered all Virginia public and private schools to close for two weeks.
Washington said to ensure the safety of his church’s 90 members he encouraged online Sunday services begin March 15.
On Easter Sunday at 10 a.m., New Valley Church will offer an online service of music and a sermon available through YouTube and Facebook Live for members to “engage in a worship service from their living rooms.”
Families are encouraged to worship together, and Washington hopes the Easter service will connect individuals.
“We’re hoping to make it feel like they’re part of the service,” Washington said.
Washington’s sermon for Easter Sunday will be from Luke 24, verses 1 to 11, and titled “Resurrection Changes Everything.”
He said now is “a great season for everyone who is considering faith” and for everyone to hear a message of hope.
“I would encourage anybody in this season if they’re looking for hope” to listen to a church message on Sunday, he said.
New Valley Church’s mission statement is that the church “exists to worship God by seeing as many people as possible transformed by the gospel.”
Washington said the church wants not only to help the community find hope, but to partner with community organizations to provide help, which is why New Valley Church’is partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to provide bag lunches at Wenonah and William Perry elementary schools in Waynesboro.
“We’re here to serve the community, and partner with the community,” Washington said.
As for the future, Washington said the church has no date set for resuming in-person Sunday services.
Drive-in church service
On Easter Sunday at 10 a.m., Cornerstone Church of Augusta at 1156 Tinkling Spring Road, Fishersville, will try a new kind of social distancing service.
Members of the church will park six feet apart in the church’s parking lot and prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Christ in a drive-in style and tune in to 99.3 FM radio station.
“We’ll go into a time of worship, and then we’ll go into the message I’ll be giving,” said Lead Pastor Josh Wheeler, who live in Stuarts Draft.
Wheeler, a 2008 graduate of Stuarts Draft High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to the Valley and following the call to minister. He became lead pastor of Cornerstone in October 2019.
Wheeler said the church has 400 members, and held its last in-person service on March 8. Since March 15, the church has provided services via Facebook Live.
Scripture states that “we need to abide by the laws of the land,” Wheeler said, and after Northam’s order restricting gatherings of more than 250 people on March 13, he knew his church would have to find another way to worship together.
“I respect our governor. He is the one who has been put in the position,” Wheeler said.
Despite whatever personal disagreements he might have with the governor, Wheeler said Northam is still the governor.
“He’s still the leader of this state,” Wheeler said.
If successful Sunday, Wheeler said Cornerstone may continue with drive-in services. He said he hopes the governor will lift the ban on how many can gather before June 10, but if Northam does not, Cornerstone will continue to follow the restrictions.
“Just like every church in the U.S. is trying to navigate this new normal,” Wheeler said.
Meanwhile, Wheeler said he is focused on helping his church’s members remain devoted in their hearts.
On Sunday, drive-in participants will receive Ziploc bags passed out by volunteers wearing gloves and masks. Adults will receive bags containing lists of the dos and don’ts during a pandemic, guest cards for first-time visitors and prayer cards, as well as snacks. Children will receive crayons and snacks. The bags will also contain the lyrics to the worship songs that will be sung Sunday morning.
Wheeler said the congregation will take communion together from prepared communion elements purchased by the church. The juice and cracker are packaged together for each parishioner.
Church volunteers only prepared the bags.
Communion elements will be distributed by volunteers wearing gloves and masks.
“That way we’re eliminating any one-on-one contact,” Wheeler said.
On Easter, Wheeler said his sermon message will include the accounts of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus.
“And how through the resurrection of Christ, God wants to change us from the inside out,” Wheeler said.
Sunday’s service at Cornerstone, according to Wheeler, will be about celebrating “what Christ did and his resurrection.”
Easter bunny coming to townOn Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Easter bunny will make an appearance at 23 Langley Drive in Waynesboro.
Residents are encouraged to drive by with their children and wave to the Easter bunny.
Rebekah Amos said that her parents, Brian and Debbie Read of Lyndhurst, have several different costumes they dress up in to entertain their 19 grandchildren.
In addition to Brian Read playing the role of the Easter bunny, the couple have also dressed up as Mickey and Minnie Mouse for their grandchildren, a dinosaur and a bear.
“They’ve done a lot of cool stuff like that,” said Amos, a Ridgeview Christian School graduate.
The Reads, who have five children, are involved in their church’s children’s ministry, and Debbie Read is a retired elementary school teacher.
Amos said that her parents like to do what they can for children.
“They are super fun grandparents,” she said.
Social distancing egg hunt
Sara Christopherson of Waynesboro maintains Shenandoah Valley Family, a resource website for families. Last year she held a summer camp fair for local families, and otherwise updates the site with local information, such as where to have a birthday party.
After Northam’s stay-at-home order for Virginians, all Easter egg hunts this Easter were cancelled. Christopherson saw viral posts on Facebook about other communities across the U.S. having “No Touch Easter Egg Hunts.”
She created rules for the Valley’s event and posted on her website.
“I thought this would be something that would bring people together in a way that’s fun,” Christopherson said.
Since 8 a.m. last Saturday until 8 p.m. Friday, families have a safe way to spend time together, get out of their homes and still hunt for Easter eggs.
Dozens of families from Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County expressed on the event’s Facebook page that they would participate or that they were interested in participating by hiding eggs at their homes and/or by driving around neighborhoods hunting for eggs.
“They’re supposed to create some kind of egg out of materials they have at home,” Christopherson said.
Christopherson and her 10-year-old daughter, Olivia, a fifth grader at Stuart Hall School, made an egg out of a box, drew an egg in chalk on their driveway and have a painting of an egg in their front window.
She said that some families have posted hints on the website about where eggs are hidden in the Valley.
“I think people just need to drive around and see,” Christopherson said.
