A motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle in the early morning hours of Monday on Deerfield Valley Road in Augusta County and died at the scene.
According to a press release, Virginia State Trooper J.T. Lotts responded to the crash at 12:04 a.m. after a 1998 Suzuki motorcycle traveling south on Deerfield Valley Road ran off the right side of the road and struck a boulder one mile south of Hankey Mountain Highway.
Adam C. Maxwell, 38, of Churchville was thrown from the motorcycle and died, police said.
Although Maxwell was wearing a helmet, it was not properly secured.
State police continue to investigate the crash.
