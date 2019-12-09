STAUNTON — The Queen City and the United States Department of Agriculture are working together this week to remove an estimated 200 vultures roosting in residential areas.
The birds have been roosting in the Augusta, Fallon, Orchard and Lee neighborhoods, according to a press release.
The wildlife services division of the USDA is assisting the city after “numerous citizen complaints,” the press release stated. However, the city is also concerned “about public health and damage to public and private property.”
Residents are advised to be aware that USDA officials “will use pyrotechnics and other dispersal devices, including noise and light makers, to move the birds each afternoon before dusk,” and the “dispersal techniques may cause temporary disturbances.”
For more information, residents may call Staunton City Director of Public Works Tom Sliwoski at (540) 332-3892.
