The Valley saw its first snowfall of the year on Tuesday after a few inches of snow began to fall around 9 a.m. and coat the county.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory on Monday predicting one to three inches of snow would blanket Waynesboro, with three to five inches of snow likely in higher elevations.
The winter weather closed both Augusta County and Waynesboro Public Schools, as well as Blue Ridge Community College on Tuesday. All Augusta County courts closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, while Waynesboro General District Court and JDR courts closed at noon.
“It was pretty uneventful,” said Gary Critzer, Waynesboro’s director of emergency management. “It wasn’t a major problem for us.”
Because of the inclement weather, the WARM shelter opened at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Community Fellowship Church in Waynesboro.
According to Critzer, depending on what area of the city you live in, the city received from 2.5 to 3 inches of snow, and he said roads will be fine Wednesday.
“Most of the main roads are open. For that matter, most of the secondary roads are open,” Critzer said early Tuesday evening.
He encouraged motorists to drive slowly Wednesday morning, however, because roads are expected to refreeze overnight Tuesday.
“We’re expecting a refreeze tonight, so we want folks to drive with a lot of caution,” said Sandy Myers, communications manager for VDOT’s Staunton District.
She added that motorists should use caution when driving over any elevated surface such as a bridge or ramp, because both can freeze before a roadway freezes.
“It’s very important that folks slow down, and take their time and leave plenty of stopping distance,” Myers said.
VDOT pre-treated roadways in Augusta County and Staunton on Monday.
“So that treatment was on the roads [Tuesday morning] as snow began to fall,” Myers said.
For a period of time, the area saw heavy snowfall, according to Myers, but VDOT crews were out treating roads, and will continue to do so through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Myers said VDOT crews will monitor for “slick areas,” and if a car crash happens, they will assist in clearing the road and treating that road area to avoid further incidents.
Myers encouraged motorists to use 511.org, which has traffic camera footage, work zone information and alerts about crash sites.
The Virginia State Police reported no traffic deaths related to the snowfall Tuesday for the River City or Augusta County.
State police responded to 64 traffic crashes by 5:30 p.m. in the Appomattox Division, which includes the city of Waynesboro and Augusta County.
“The majority consist of property damage and very few injuries,” according to state police.
Augusta County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday.
Staunton Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
Waynesboro City Schools will be closed Wednesday.
