Residents of Waynesboro and Augusta County will have their say at the polls Tuesday in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
In April, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam postponed the Republican Primary that was originally slated for June 9 by two weeks amid concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under current state law, the governor can postpone an election by 14 days without approval from the legislature.
Where and when to voteIn addition to a change in date, COVID-19 also has changed a few polling locations for local voters.
In Waynesboro, all voters will vote at Kate Collins Middle School located at 1625 Ivy Street. Kate Collins, a temporary voting location, also was used for the May municipal elections.
For Augusta County voters who live in the White Hill precinct, the voting location has been moved to Riverheads High where the Greeneville precinct also will vote. Riverheads, located at 19 Howardsville Road in Staunton, is a temporary change for the June primary.
All other county polling locations remain the same. Voters unsure of their polling precinct can visit elections.virginia.gov or call (540) 245-5656.
Both Waynesboro voting registrar Lisa Jeffers and Augusta County voting registrar Connie Evans encourage voters to wear masks on Election Day and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
All polling locations will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line by 7 p.m. is eligible to vote.
Early weather forecasts for Election Day predict temperatures in the 80s with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
As of Thursday, Waynesboro received 425 absentee ballot requests and 151 ballots had been returned. In Augusta County, 570 absentee ballots had been requested as of Wednesday and 175 had been returned.
Those who requested absentee ballots have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return them. Voters no longer wishing to vote absentee should bring their mail-issued ballot with them to their polling location on Election Day.
Who’s on the ballotThe Senate seat currently is held by Mark Warner, a two-term Democrat first elected in 2008. No Democratic Primary is being held in June because Warner is unopposed within his party.
Both of Virginia’s U.S. Senate seats have been held by Democrats since 2008. John Warner, no relation to Mark Warner, was the last Republican to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate.
Warner’s challengers are all first-time candidates competing for the GOP nomination to run Nov. 3 against Warner.
The three candidates on the June ballot are Nottoway County teacher Alissa Baldwin, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Gade of Alexandria and Army reservist Tom Speciale II of Woodbridge.
Baldwin, of Lunenburg County, is a member of her local GOP committee and has volunteered for various Republican campaigns at the local, state and national level. She is a former paralegal who has worked in education, including at Longwood University, since 2004, according to Baldwin’s campaign website.
An Iraq War veteran who lost a leg in combat, Gade went on to work on veterans issues in President George W. Bush’s administration. He taught at West Point from 2011 until his retirement from the Army in 2017 and is now a professor at American University, according to Gade’s campaign website.
Speciale has served in the U.S. Army since 1987, including in Afghanistan. Since 2005, he has worked as a subject matter expert on terrorism and Middle Eastern conflict issues, according to Speciale’s campaign website.
