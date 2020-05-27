Residents of Waynesboro again rallied during Waynesboro City Council's public comment period to advocate for the renaming of the Florence Avenue bridge.
Four residents spoke at the meeting held virtually on Wednesday evening asking council members to consider renaming the Florence Avenue Bridge after Augustine Bellamy. Mayor Terry Short Jr. was not present at Wednesday's meeting.
Augustine Bellamy, an educator and Black history advocate, helped create the Black History Museum housed in the Rosenwald Community Center. Augustine Bellamy died in 2011 at the age of 83.
Anitria Bellamy, Augustine Bellamy's granddaughter, told council members her family would be honored and grateful for the recognition.
"She stood by what she believed in, and she wanted to make sure every child understood that they came from not just slavery, but they come from kings and queens in Africa. From people who sacrificed and struggled to get to where they are," Anitria Bellamy said.
Anitria Bellamy said her grandmother would travel to schools in Waynesboro, Staunton, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg to give presentations on Black history, as well as gave presentations in the prison system.
"Waynesboro can do a lot by honoring her and showing our community that they are inclusive and diverse," she said. "By doing this, you show that you appreciate those who are heroes to little boys and girls who had no knowledge of their history."
David Geiger, chair of the Waynesboro Historical Commission, submitted written comment to the meeting stating that the commission felt the renaming of the bridge after a well known citizen of Waynesboro was appropriate.
"Mrs. Bellamy was a well known leader of the African American community within Waynesboro. Her efforts promoting Black history are documented," Geiger's statement read. "Gathering together historical records on her own, Mrs. Bellamy created the current African American museum that is housed in Rosenwald Community Center. She is a life long resident of Florence Avenue/Port Republic Road area."
In 2012, the Virginia General Assembly passed a joint resolution to declare a day of honor for Augustine Bellamy and her work as an educator and teacher.
A life-long resident of Florence Avenue also submitted written comments, stating that they fully support Augustine Bellamy's name being placed on the bridge.
Chanda McGuffin, co-founder of RISE, said the renaming initiative began last year. Augustine Bellamy was one of her educators.
"I was honored to be able to see her impact. I was one of the students that was in an all white school here in Waynesboro. The only other student that was black was my twin brother. She gave us a sense of pride. She gave invaluable Black history at no charge to our Waynesboro public school system. I saw her labor of love continue to grow," McGuffin said.
McGuffin requested an engraved plaque on the bridge and not a standing memorial.
The Florence Avenue bridge has been closed since November 2016. The bridge has been under construction and is scheduled to be finished in June.
Public comment differs from a public hearing where a topic is publicly debated and action is taken. Public comment periods are intended for members of the public to inform local government about their views or issues, but no action from council is required.
