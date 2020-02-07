Waynesboro is hosting a t-shirt design contest to celebrate "Public Works at Riverfest 2020."
The winning design will be worn by Public Works staff during the event on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event takes place river-side at Constitution Park.
Submissions can be made online at https://www.waynesboro.va.us/FormCenter/Public-Works-10/Riverfest-TShirt-Design-133 by Tuesday, March 10. The winner will be selected on Friday, March 13.
The design should be the individual's interpretation of "Public Works" that could include vehicles and equipment, utilities, recycling, stormwater and engineering.
For more information, email publicworks@ci.waynesboro.va.us or call (540) 942-6624 extension 104.
