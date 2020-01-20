Nearly 50 members of the community gathered Monday to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a march and celebration at the Rosenwald Community Center in Waynesboro.
The march started at City Hall on West Main and ended after a roughly three-quarter mile stretch to the Rosenwald Center on Port Republic Road.
Event organizer Estello Randolph said after Monday’s event that she was thankful for the community.
“What I try to do is invite the community in,” said Randolph. “I’m thankful because a lot of these people see each other, maybe don’t know each other, but today they get to fellowship together.”
Randolph began organizing the event seven years ago with youth in mind.
“I realized that Martin put his life on the line to help us be better, and here it is that we’re sitting back with the day off, but we do nothing. I didn’t know where it was going or how it would turn out, but I put it out there that I wanted to do it,” she said.
Among attendees were Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short and City Manager Mike Hamp. One community member personally thanked Hamp, telling him: “Today, by walking, you showed me that you care.”
“Dr. King’s legacy is here in this moment...a moment to reflect on the role that we can play in building a stronger community,” Short told the crowd.
Although she organized the event, Randolph said the march is bigger than her.
“It has nothing to do with me. I’m just one part of the puzzle,” Randolph said, adding that she hopes to continue the event in the future.
