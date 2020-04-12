The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Community Foundation for the Central Blue Ridge, Augusta Health and the United Way of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro are several of many Valley organizations working together during the COVID-19 pandemic to support community members in need.
Representatives of the four organizations spoke in a webinar titled “Living in Community During Times of Crisis” on Wednesday afternoon about the role each is playing in providing support.
“You all know we’re all going through this together,” said Courtney Thompson, the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s new president and CEO.
Thompson said that factors in the local economy and healthcare “are changing so quickly it’s hard to stay on top of it.”
Local community groups have partnered to share resources and provide assistance in the Valley to anyone in need. For example, Thompson said, Bloomaker in Stuarts Draft is stopping production of flower bulbs and starting to make masks.
“It’s just been interesting to see people come together, and, although we would rather not be having to deal with this right now, unfortunately, we are,” Thompson said.
The silver lining amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson said, is “seeing the community come together” and determine what they can do for others. Thompson said that she thinks this community support will enable the Valley to rebound more quickly after the pandemic.
Dan Layman, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Central Blue Ridge, said a COVID-19 local response fund was launched by the foundation on March 16 with $100,000. Layman said the fund has now raised nearly $250,000, of which $190,000 will go back into the local community “to meet the specific needs created because of the crisis.”
“There are still going to be unique needs created because of this pandemic that we need to address, and so we’re not going to let up on the fundraising. We’re not going to let up on assessing what those needs are,” Layman said.
Kristi Williams, who was recently named president and CEO of United Way of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro, said it’s “amazing how the community has come together.”
Williams said she is proud to live in the Valley, and that the Community Foundation and local nonprofits “have really come together to address those needs in a very quick manner.”
The United Way, Williams said, has put together personal hygiene kits that went out Wednesday at Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton schools with meals for students.
“We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but we’re hoping that together we’ll be ready for it, and I’m pretty confident that we will be,” Williams said.
Tami Radecke, Augusta Health’s vice president of community partnership and a member of the Augusta Health Foundation, said that right now Augusta Health is looking at the future. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to peak in Virginia on April 20, however, because the Valley is a rural area, local peak may be delayed.
“We are preparing, and we’re preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best,” Radecke said.
The Augusta Health Foundation has been working to gather donations in the community to provide supplies for the hospital’s health care workers, such as masks, face shields, hand sanitizers, gloves, goggles and safety glasses.
“We have had an outpouring from the community like I’ve never seen before,” she said. “It’s been extremely heartwarming.”
Radecke said that she and Waynesboro Director of Emergency Management Gary Critzer are leading a private-public partnership for COVID-19, which is looking at the morbidity rate in the community for COVID-19 “and to try to minimize that as much as possible.”
According to Radecke, the coalition meets once a week to look at the community’s needs and how resources can be applied during the pandemic. After the pandemic subsides, Radecke said that needs will still exist in the community.
Some members of the community, Williams said, will find themselves in situations they never imagined they would be in in the coming months.
“If you’re able to give, then give what you can, and, if you need something, then don’t be afraid to ask for it,” Williams said.
Layman said that community organizations will continue to provide support after the pandemic ends for community members “until they’re back on their feet.”
Debbie Ramsey, executive director for LOVE Inc. of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, said “preparing for later is very important.”
Radecke said the challenge for the community after the pandemic ends will be that members of the community who were in need before will have their needs exacerbated by the situation, while other needs in the community “are going to come to light because of COVID-19.”
