The final chapter of mercury clean-up along Waynesboro’s South River started on Wednesday as construction work began on the last of several city-wide bank remediation projects in North Park.
Six riverbanks throughout Waynesboro were identified as leaking mercury into the river system. The former DuPont plant in Waynesboro began remediating mercury contamination along the South River in 2016, and five other city river banks have been restored since then.
North Park’s bank remediation project will span 12 to 18 months, depending on weather, with construction activities Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park will remain open through construction, and Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Jones said park visitors should experience little interruption during their park visits.
“For the very most part, we don’t anticipate much interruption in baseball, picnic shelter rentals, things like that,” Jones said. “The general public will have very minimal interruption to the services that are available at North Park currently.”
The basketball court will be closed at North Park while remediation efforts continue because construction equipment will be stored on the courts in an effort to tear up less of the park.
Once complete, North Park will feature a new basketball court, a kayak launch, a rock-toe slope to allow river access along the river’s edge, and the Greenway Trail will follow the river’s edge.
“I think the long view is that once the Greenway Trail is in, folks will have a very nice experience along the river that we wouldn’t have been able to provide otherwise,” Jones said. “It’s a win-win for us. We get a Greenway that’s better tied to the river, they get to remediate the mercury.”
One change park patrons will notice is significant tree removal, but the city has a re-planting plan and is making an effort to save the largest, more mature trees.
“It will be drastically different, we don’t want to sugar coat that. There’s a lot of trees that have to be removed along the river bank because they have to dig out from underneath them to get the mercury out,” Jones said.
Construction areas will be fenced off for the safety of park-goers, and the parks and recreation department asks visitors to respect all signage.
Jones said North Park is heavily used for baseball and picnic shelter rentals, and expects an uptick in visitors once the project is complete.
“With the Greenway, new basketball court and new access to the river, I certainly think more folks will want to come and see what’s changed and what’s new,” he said. “Hopefully, the Greenway starts to connect neighborhoods so kids can bike and not cross the street and have a safe access point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.