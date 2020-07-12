IF YOU GO

» TRAIL: Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail

» LENGTH: 7 miles (14 miles roundtrip)

» DIFFICULTY: Easy

» DESCRIPTION: Nearly Level follows the river, well-groomed, asphalt for a short distance, then mostly small crushed stone, rails-to-trails path with railroad equipment and historic signage at each end of the trail. Open for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, year round, sunrise to sunset. Dogs allowed on a leash. Alcohol prohibited.

» FACILITIES: Restrooms at trailhead but closed during pandemic. Operated by the Nelson County Parks and Recreation Department. Large parking area at trailhead. Smaller parking and toilet at 1.8 mile point at Rose’s Mill (toilet also closed at this time)

» ADDRESS: 3124 Patrick Henry Hwy., Piney River, VA 22964