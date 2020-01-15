Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. THE HIGHEST WINDS ARE MOST LIKELY OVER ELEVATIONS ABOVE 1500 FEET. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHERN AND WESTERN MARYLAND, EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY. THE STRONGEST AND MOST WIDESPREAD GUSTS ARE MOST LIKELY BETWEEN NOON AND 5 PM. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN. A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&