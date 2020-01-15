Residents can now sign up for emergency alerts from the county after the launch of a new community notification system on Friday.
Augusta County launched “CodeRED” to send important alerts and time-sensitive messages to residents and staff members.
“[CodeRED’s] company-owned redundant data centers help ensure every resident’s data is safe and that messages are delivered quickly and reliably to thousands of individuals within minutes,” sai dDonna Good, Augusta County Emergency Management Coordinator. “We’re excited to expand our communication channels with residents to include text, phone, email and social media platforms, providing the information they need to know to make better informed decisions during an emergency.”
The county said CodeRED was chosen for its innovative features, user-friendly platform and wide-spread adoption rates across the country.
Residents can choose which alerts to receive and several different alert methods including landline, cell phone, email, text message, TTY or even a combination. The alerts can be specific to streets, neighborhoods or regions.
Residents also can keep track of alerts in Augusta County with the CodeRED mobile app, which notifies smartphone holders in real-time.
In addition, CodeRED also will allow authorized personnel to have access to CodeRED Launcher, an app that allows authorized public safety officials to create and send messages on the go from any smartphone or tablet within seconds.
Staff also may use the system to communicate emergency information with one another, ensuring that emergency response and daily operations are more efficient.
“We can launch alerts from anywhere at any time, and residents impacted by weather and other time-sensitive events will receive them directly to their smartphones. This all happens within minutes, which can make a huge difference in saving lives,” Good said.
Residents can sign up for CodeRED at AugustaCountyVA.gov/alerts to start receiving alerts.
