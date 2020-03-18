STAUNTON — A COVID-19 Local Response Fund has been established by the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.
According to a press release, the fund was created with a charitable contribution of $100,000 from a Staunton couple.
“As the local impact of the pandemic unfolds, our community’s desire to help has been inspiring,” the press release stated. “Contributing to this new fund is one of many ways in which everyone can make a difference.”
The fund will provide resources to organization that support residents impacted by COVID-19 in Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta, Highland and Nelson counties.
A partnership between the Community Foundation, United Way of Greater Augusta, Augusta Health, CAPSAW, local business leaders and officials from local municipalities will determine the distribution of resources.
“Local needs are multiplying in terms of both magnitude and complexity,” said Community Foundation CEO Dan Layman in the press release. “The partnership guiding the use of the COVID-19 Local Response Fund will leverage each member’s strengths and connections to direct the resources where they are needed most.”
Input from the local community, including “organizations on the front line of the local response will play a critical role in helping the partnership better understand specific issues faced by residents,” the press release stated. The partnership’s goal will be to complement, not to duplicate, the distribution of state and federal resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The press release stated that The Community Foundation pledges to contribute its fee for the administration of this fund.
“We have only just begun to assess how this pandemic will affect our community,” Layman said in a press release, “and it is highly likely there will be a disproportionate effect on certain residents.”
Lora Hamp, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said in the press release that “this is a time for each of us to look beyond our own personal needs and to invest in our neighbors. We are at our best when we act together with the needs of others in mind.”
Tax-deductible contributions to the COVID-19 Local Response Fund may be made at www.cfcbr.org/COVID-19, or by check made payable to the Community Foundation, PO Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402. For more information, call (540) 213-2150.
Individuals and families in need of immediate assistance are encouraged to contact Shenandoah Valley Social Services at (540) 245-5800), and to review the Community Resources guide on the United Way of Greater Augusta’s website at www.unitedwayga.org/local-resources.
