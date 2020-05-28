Seven out of roughly 250 COVID-19 tests that were administered in Waynesboro last week came back positive for the virus — a nearly 3% positive rate.
The city of Waynesboro held free COVID-19 testing on May 19 at William Perry Elementary school. The testing was held in conjunction with the Central Shenandoah Health District and the Virginia National Guard.
Tests were administered in a drive-through manner, and about 250 tests were conducted over a four hour period. Testing was open to the public, not just Waynesboro residents, and was not limited to just those showing symptoms.
Deputy city manager Jim Shaw said at Wednesday night’s city council meeting that of the seven positive tests, two were residents of Waynesboro. In addition, Shaw said only one of the seven positive cases were symptomatic.
“I don’t think you can imply that means only 2.8% of folks in the population have the virus because by virtue of the fact that someone volunteered to come for testing means it’s not an entirely random sample,” Shaw said at Wednesday’s meeting.
Laura Kornegay, health director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said at the Augusta County board of supervisors meeting on Wednesday evening that community testing has increased in the last few weeks.
“We’re tying to rotate community testing throughout our communities, so we’re planning testing as well in areas of Augusta County and Staunton,” Kornegay told the board.
Waynesboro’s Department of Emergency Management Director Gary Critzer said on May 19 that the Waynesboro test site “functioned very well,” and said the city had expressed its interest in conducting another site in the future.
According to data available from the Virginia Department of Health on Thursday, the Commonwealth had 41,401 COVID-19 cases and 1,338 deaths.
The Central Shenandoah Health District spans about 293,000 citizens through the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.
As of Thursday, CSHD had 1,468 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 105 in Augusta County, 41 in Waynesboro and 36 in Staunton. In addition, 118 hospitalizations and 30 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in CSHD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.