CRAIGSVILLE — A Craigsville man was arrested Saturday after a 14-year-old girl was shot and transported to UVA Medical Center.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 9:47 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Fordwick Trailer Park where the teenage girl was located with a gunshot wound to her hip.
The victim was airlifted to UVA Medical Center where she remains as of Sunday evening.
A preliminary investigation revealed that several individuals were attending a party in the 200 block of Lehigh Road when an altercation broke out. According to the sheriff's office, a man allegedly discharged a handgun into the ground "as a warning shot" which resulted in the teen being struck. The teen was driven away from the scene and taken to Fordwick where first responders located her.
The alleged shooter, Cody Ingram, 26, of Craigsville, was arrested without incident. He was charged with reckless handing of a firearm, a misdemeanor, and released on a summons.
Another Craigsville man, David Clifton III, 38, was arrested for public intoxication.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
