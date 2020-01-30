AUGUSTA COUNTY — A 50-year-old Crimora man died after a skid-steer loader he was operating crossed railroad tracks and was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
The impact of the crash, a press release stated, knocked the skid-steer loader into a nearby ditch. No injuries were reported among the train’s passengers.
Jeffery S. East died at the scene on Haywood Drive. He was struck by a northbound Norfolk-Southern train at 2:43 p.m. less than a mile west of Route 340.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.
