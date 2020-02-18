A group of area actors are hoping this weekend’s benefit performance is neither inconvenient nor grumpy.
The Crimora Players will be peforming “An Inconvenient Corpse” and “Grump Factor” this weekend at its dinner theater to benefit 8-year-old Arizona Martin, an eight-year-old student at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School in Waynesboro who landed in UVa Medical Center in Charlottesville for three weeks following a severe E-coli attack.
“[Arizona] got really sick on a Thursday,” said Ryan Martin, Arizona’s father, recalling the November day when the family’s life was turned upside down. “As Thursday went on into Friday, she got even worse, and so I actually ended up taking her to the pediatrician. That’s actually when they did some testing and found out that she had E coli. Have no clue where she got it from.”
As Arizona remained sick, she was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville. Test results made her healthcare providers fear she was suffering from hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a complication that can result from the particular strain of E coli Arizona was infected with. HUS affects blood and blood vessels that, in turn, hurts the kidneys. Arizona was transferred to UVa Medical Center that night for further testing and monitoring, which confirmed that she did, indeed, have HUS.
“As the days went on, she just continued to get worse and worse, and all of her kidney function stuff got worse. All the bad stuff that your kidneys filter out, all that number started going up,” Martin said of his daughter’s ordeal. “It was actually determined that she needed dialysis, because her kidneys had completely shut down and were not doing anything at all. They started dialysis. She was on that for several days. She continued to get worse, and so we were transferred from the normal Pediatric floor at UVa to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. I want to say we were on that unit for about 10 days. They actually had to do a different type of dialysis in that, because the original dialysis just wasn’t doing anything. She got really, really sick.”
In addition to HUS from the E coli infection, Arizona also battled pancreatitis, which she contracted during her hospital stay.
One day, quite suddenly, said Martin, young Arizona’s kidneys began to function better. She continued improving until she was well enough to be discharged from UVa Medical Center on Dec. 13. She returned to school following Christmas break, Martin said.
After the relief of Arizona’s turn for the better came the reality of medical costs from weeks in the hospital with intensive treatments.
“When you’re in the hospital, the last thing you’re thinking about it medical bills,” Martin said. “You’re worried about getting your child better. Then, once you get out and everything kind of returns to normal, stuff starts adding up.”
At the recommendation of Linda Furrow, who volunteers at Hugh K. Cassell, the Crimora Players offered to help cover the medical expenses.
“It’s just a blessing,” Martin said. “It is kind of a relief to have that help. You hate to ever ask for help with anything, but when somebody offers like that, it’s just a blessing.”
Arizona is still doing well, Martin said, but she must be monitored by the hospital for the next four or five years.
This weekend, instead of just one play, the Crimora Players are putting on two: one short play, followed by a full-length one.
“We’ve done ‘Grump Factor’ before, years ago, and everybody loved it, so we thought we’d do it again,” Cash said.
“Inconvenient Corpse” is the second production.
“At a ladies’ meeting, a man dies,” Cash said of the second play. “They’re trying to hide the body, because they’re getting ready for a parade. Everybody’s around and they can’t find a place to hide the body, and the poor thing gets dragged around. This one is really funny, I think, dealing with the corpse and trying to keep him hidden from everyone.”
Daniel Stewart, one of the Players, will be portraying the corpse — and he will be getting dragged around stage, Cash said.
“We just have a good time, and it helps somebody else,” Cash said.
