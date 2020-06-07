FISHERSVILLE — Library curbside services will resume at the Augusta County library in Fishersville and the Churchville branch Wednesday after a brief hiatus during the month of April.
Although staff was using personal protective equipment (PPE), curbside services were temporarily stopped at the end of March for further safety of staff and library patrons. Despite not offering curbside the full month of March, circulation supervisor Doug Keith said checkout numbers mirrored February between e-books and curbside.
“In about the two weeks that we did curbside service, we probably made up for a month’s worth of regular checkouts,” Keith said, adding there also was an uptick in use of e-services in March compared to February.
Curbside service at both locations will operate slightly different than before. Before, patrons could pull up, request books and staff would fulfill the requests.
This time, patrons will be able to place materials on hold online or by calling. Patrons will be notified when the materials are ready for pick up, are asked to call the library when they’re on the way, and materials will be placed on a table out front to be picked up in a contactless manner.
Keith said the new system will cut down on wait times for patrons since materials will be ready upon arrival.
The library is not charging overdue fines during this time, and the Fishersville and Churchville locations can be used by all library users regardless of their “home library” location.
Materials returned to the library are quarantined for a minimum of three days before being placed back on the shelf.
Library patrons will be limited to 15 items per library card holder. For those without a reliable internet connection, Keith noted that free WiFi is still available in the parking lots to place online holds. Those without a library card may also sign up for one online or call the library to sign up.
In addition, the library’s summer reading program launched June 1 as a virtual program. A bingo card may be downloaded online or picked up using curbside services to participate this year.
One new service launching with curbside is “reader recommendations,” a digital service where library patrons can request a customized list of five books tailored to them.
Hours at both the Fishersville location on Jefferson Highway and Churchville location on Churchville Avenue will be Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Stuarts Draft location will begin curbside services on June 16 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All library locations remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but director Diantha McCauley said she’s hopeful for July.
Regardless of when the front doors open, library staff says they’re eager to resume serving the community through curbside.
“Everyone we talked to before was very appreciative that we were doing curbside and taking precautions for the safety of them and the materials,” Keith said. “We miss our patrons, I know our patrons miss us, so we’re looking forward to accommodating them.”
