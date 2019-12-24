Children from around Augusta County shared their letters to Santa Claus with The News Virginian this year.
Some kids wanted slime, some wanted homes for the homeless and some even wanted a FitBit. Some of you said you’d been naughty — we appreciate that honesty!
After making copies to publish in our newspaper and online, we sent the letters off to the North Pole.
In addition, we ran a letters to Santa contest sponsored by Wright Way Hyundai, Paul Obaugh, Tony’s Pizza, Creative Wonders Learning Center, Bradley’s Plumbing, The Flower Girl, Village Garden Center and KK Homes.
The first place winner of the contest received a $250 check and the second place winner received a $150 check. The winning letters can be read in our house ad on page A2.
We hope Santa made all our readers’ wishes come true. As you revel in your Christmas spirit, here’s just a sampling of — unedited — letters to Santa collected by The News Virginian.
Dear Santa,
How’s life at the North Pole? I’ve heard alot about how it snows and you have a workshop, but I want to know all about the de-tails! Like where you keep the reindeer, or how many elves help make toys. Hope you and Mrs. Claus have a Merry Christmas!
From, Abby-grey
Dear Santa,
All I want for Chistmas is for my family to be happy and for cures to be found for diabetes and celiac diesease to go away and my sister migraines too because I love them.
Sincerly, Julian
Dear Santa,
I wonder how you are doing in the north pole. I have a elf on the shelf name’d Tingl. I hope Fingl said that I am good. For Chistmas I wan’t my faimy two have a good time and I wan’t a scooder. I hope you have a good Chistmas.
Love, Kieran
Dear Santa,
Hello, I think that Ive been pretty good (please agree) this year, for Christmas this year, I would like a fitbit. I really wan’t one because I love to exercise and I do gymnastics. I also think it’s fin to see my steps and my heartrate. It would also be awesome to have a phone to keep in touch with friends and family. #alsoworldpeace!
Thank you and Merry Christmas, Sadie
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas is vans they are shoes they are balk and white and they are checkered. I also want a rose gold bedspread it is really pretty. I also want slime for the bus because I love to play with slime on the bus!!
From, Koral
Dear Santa,
I want more art supplies. I want more clothes like blue sweaters. I want fuzzy, and fluffy, thermal socks. I want more decor for my room. I want space things so I can decorate my room with them. I want one last thing I want more stuffed animals even though I have alot.
Love, Kayla
Dear Santa,
I want a Peppa pig camper van and Peppa Pig and George and Daddy pig and Momy pig and PJ Masks and a Kitchen.
Love, Jax
Dear Santa,
I thought you are jolly! Putting me on the naughty list thats WRONG! You knoe thats not nice! First: of all I didint poop my pant’s when I was yunger! BUT! You put me on the naughty anyways. Second: I keep seacrets. I dont tell them! and I help people! Finally: rember when my dad said my report card said: AAAAAAAA remeber? Please don’t tell me you put me on the naughty list because of this years report card I know it had most A’s, some D’s, and tow C’s. I promise i’ll be better okay? Okay. Settled?
P.S. sorry Santa I got carred away i’m so sorry.
Love, Corbin
Dear Santa,
I would like only a few things for Christmas. I would like happiness to the world and also family time. Also I would to have a great Christmas break and that my friends have fun too. I hope that my family and I have a great Christmas. Also I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
Love, Madelyn
Dear Santa,
We shold give homelles pelpe a hug sperd joy by takeing them in are house and thet them eat and give them prents.
From, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I wan’t more kindness. I am going to share kindness by singing at nursing homes and brining cookies to the hospital, to all the nurses. and help my mom do dishes.
Sinceley, Gracie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year please bring the people who weren’t home for Christmas food and present’s and other things to them like coke and popcorn.
Sincerely, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
I want my parents to have more off days.
From, Logan
Dear Santa,
This Cristmas I want you to bring happiness to the world.
Sinceirly, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want art suppleis like, paint, canvesses, and paintbrushes. My mom would like more pots and pans and my dad wants to get maybe some DVDs and my brother wants a heated blanket.
Sincerely, Ella
Dear Santa,
All i want for Christmas is for my mom to have more off days.
Sincerely, Elah
Dear Santa,
All I want is for the boys to be queut.
Sincerely, Heaven
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas this year please bring snow, snow that would fall in the day snow that would fall in the night.
From, Lejla
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year please bring stuff for homeless people like cloths and food and shelter.
Love, Prestin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year please bring me a big blow pop. Also I will like eney thang that you get me.
Sincerely, Jaleigha
Dear Santa,
I wan’t kindness for my class we need paper expo and pins so we need whit bords and competers and elf crpert and marksers.
From, Myranda
Dear Santa,
I want is courage/strength peace love joy and kindness because I love my life and family.
From, Dominick
Dear Santa,
I want a small house pet from a tiny kitten too a giny pig. maby a vary small puppy or something. But if you can’t so that, then I don’t realy care what I get, as long as everybody is happy I’m happy! Marry Christmas!
Love, Amanda
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I was nice to my family and I helped my mom make soup. For Christmass I would like a rubix cube and magic tricks. I will leave you some cookies and milk. Thank you!
Love, Layne
Dear Santa,
I would like my mawmaw to get better. I really just want her to be happy. I love her so much and I would love to not see her in pain. She is the best mawmaw I could ever have. ever. If you can’t do that, all I want for christmas is her to fell happy, loved and most of all I want her to be not that sick. because im sad when that happens. But I know she’s happy. But I still know she’s sad. I don’t know why but I know. So please help my mawmaw. or at lest make her fell better. I know that it’s hard but all I want for Chritmas is my mawmaw happy. She makes me happy and this is why I want her to fell better for Chritmas. I know it’s a lot too ask for but that is my Christmas gife. I really hope that you can do it.
Love, Kamih
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is 1. nintendo switch 2.be-y blade 3. a robot 4. hand operated drone 5. a new scooter 6. snow that never melts 7. a present for my dad 8. some-thing remote control 9. BOOKS!!! 10. a milenium falcon.
From, Logan
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board. And I want slime. I wanta something to draw in.
Love, Genesis
Dear Santa,
I liek Chrismis becois you come too haos and gev us present and we gev you cookies and milk and you love cookies and milk.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
All I wish is for you to get all the cookies you need. I wish you and reindeer don’t get sick on the practice flight! I wish your reindeer get all the reindeer food they need. When you get home I hope Mrs. Clause has a big meal and a cup of hot cocoa for you. I hope you get a good nights sleep. When you wake up I hope Mrs. Claus has present and a big breakfast for you and your reindeer. For dinner she’s going to have casoroll.
From, Francie
Dear Santa,
I hope you will have a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. What I want for Christmas is a baby alive potty dance baby and a new stuffed hippo that farts please. Merry Christmas.
From, Elaine
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, please bring me toy and shopping cart and bucket for sand at the beach.
Love, Austin
