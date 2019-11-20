Downtown Country Candy located in downtown Waynesboro will close next month just 18 months after opening.
The store, owned by Rebecca Gregoire, opened in July 2018 on West Main Street. In a message on their Facebook page last month, the store announced it would shutter its doors on Dec. 20.
"It has been a joy and blessing meeting each and every customer that has visited us here at Downtown Country Candy," the post begins. "However, business has come to an extreme slow...We would love to keep the candy store going, but won't be able to the way the days have slowed."
From now until their closing date, the store will only be open on Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.
"This has been a difficult decision to come to, but one that has to be in order to take care of our family," the post continued. "We will not look at the candy store as a failure...it was a part of God's plan for us and now He is moving us forward."
