Virginia State Police have identified the man who died following a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County on Saturday.
VSP said that at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, a trooper responded to the crash on Route 56, Crabtree Falls Highway, just west of Battery Hill Lane in Nelson County.
A 1991 Nissan Terrano was traveling east, ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees and overturned, police said.
The driver, Timothy W. Brown II, 50, of Tyro, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
