Two hundred and forty five lambs, 159 hogs and 127 steers need to be sold and their owners, almost 200 youth, depend on these sales.
In the unprecedented time of COVID-19, local farmers’ livelihoods are more precarious than ever. And, Augusta County’s agricultural youth participating in the virtual Market Animal Livestock Show and Sale rely on the support of buyers and donors through the show’s online support sale.
Kayla Clemmer, 16, of Middlebrook, is one of these youth counting on her community for donations through the support sale.
Now a junior at Riverheads High School, Kayla has been showing for the past eight years.
Raised farming cattle with her family and participating in the Middlebrook 4-H Livestock Club, as well Future Farmers of America, Kayla is steeped in agriculture and she loves it.
“It’s something I’ve grown up in and I’ve just had a passion for my whole life,” Kayla said. “I just love agriculture. I love FFA. There is just something special about it.”
This year she shows two market lambs named Maple and Sugar.
Kaya purchased Maple and Sugar from a local sheep farmer in February and she has been feeding, exercising and caring for them ever since.
She estimates putting in over 100 hours of work into her lambs.
“You want to teach them to walk without a halter,” Kayla said. “You also want to teach them to brace. When bracing, you basically push into their chest and get them to push back, which makes them feel more muscular than they really are.”
Under normal show circumstances, the judge feels each lamb for muscle, which is desirable in a show pen according to Kayla.
Of course, in this year’s virtual show, animals will only be judged by pictures and brief video clips.
Like other exhibitors, Kayla poured not only time into her animals, but also money.
Each year, Kayla keeps meticulous record of what she invests in her lambs’ medicine, halters and special show feed. After the show and sale, she and her fellow exhibitors then document their investments and returns in record books.
“I think it’s good because it helps kids learn about finances,” Kayla said. “You learn how to manage money and things like that. It’s a good experience.”
With the initial purchase of the animals included, the total amount exhibitors invest in livestock equates to hundreds of dollars, nearly $600 in Kayla’s case.
Kayla approximated her return profit last year was $100 per lamb, which she placed this money into savings for her future.
Although the Market Animal Show is about much more than money, earning a profit from raising livestock is a part of participants’ experience.
In a normal show year, buyers participate in a live auction in which they often bid the animals above the floor, or market, prices, ensuring youth make a profit from their livestock. This year, exhibitors must try to sell their animals on their own.
Regrettably, when an exhibitor sells an animal privately, they rarely break even.
“Livestock prices have dropped so much and so I think it’s very hard because some kids might not even break even with the money that they spent,” Kayla said. “When they spent the money and purchased their animal, they didn’t know that this was going to happen. I didn’t know this was going to happen.”
“The support sale will help kids to break even,” Kayla added. “It will help kids with their feed bills, expenses, and the stuff that happens throughout the year.”
Kayla said she is “very thankful” to have been able to already sell her lambs, but she said for many that is not the case and they are still trying to break even on their animals.
“I’m so happy that that’s our situation,” Kayla said. “But, that’s not everybody’s situation.”
Asked how the pandemic has affected her personally, she said it has taught her lessons both about farming and life.
“I’ve seen firsthand how much this has put stress on my family,” Kayla said. “And, it’s just really hard to get the bills paid and stuff like that.”
“At the same time, I think it’s a really good life lesson for kids because this is what farming is really like,” she said. “It’s kind of like a gamble. When you put the time, effort and work into something, your profit and outcome is not always guaranteed.”
In the online sale, businesses and individuals can contribute in $25 increments instead of purchasing an entire animal as they would in the usual auction. Instead, they essentially make donations.
This format allows multiple donors for one person, which enables more individuals to show support within their means, according to Matt Hickey, chairman of the show board.
“To the buyers, we really and totally understand if they can’t give anything this year,” Hickey said. “That is why we went for the $25 increment. We understand things are crazy right now and budgets are out the window. We understand they are not going to be able to give what they gave in the past.”
Asked what keeps her returning to the show each year, Kayla said it is the community and their support.
“I love the whole community there and supporting us at the Market Animal Show,” she said. “I love hanging out with my friends. I love just the whole environment.”
Community support has always been important, but now it’s vital, Kayla said.
“I’m so thankful because we live in such a great community especially because now is a time where we need them so much,” she said.
In an interview earlier this week, Matt Hickey echoed Kayla’s emphasis on the local community.
“On a typical sale day, that’s a chance for buyers to get recognition and some advertisement out of it,” Hickey said. “It is a way for a businesses or individuals to support our community, especially the agricultural part of it. Our community is so strong and so supportive.
“It is important for a couple reasons,” continued Hickey. “One, the buyers get recognition, which they really deserve, supporting these kids. And at the same time, it shows these kids how supportive the community is so when they move forward in life, they can give back.”
The virtual show submission deadline is Thursday and the sale will be Thursday to Saturday. Last, there will be a “Floor Day” auction on May 9 at Rockingham Livestock Market for the remaining animals not sold before the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.