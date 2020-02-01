Amanda Cash has been operating her bridal boutique business, Amanda’s Touch, for the past 20 years.
With boutique locations in the cities of Waynesboro and Harrisonburg, Amanda’s Touch specializes in bridal and formal attire with a focus on weddings.
Amanda’s Touch offers brides a selection of private label gowns in the boutique’s exclusive “Amour Collection,” and a variety of gowns imported from designers in Australia. Brides searching for a one-of-a-kind gown are sure to find one through Amanda’s Touch, according to Operations manager Kristie Guyer, who has worked for Amanda’s Touch for eight years.
“Private labels are things that aren’t advertised online, so they’re not saturated, which is really nice,” she said. “That means that not every bride is going to see her dress out there when she purchases from our ‘Amour Collection.’”
Guyer recommended that brides enter Amanda’s Touch with an open mind.
“I definitely think that it’s great to go into our bridal shop open-minded,” Guyer said. “I feel like when you go in open-minded, you’d be surprised what you fall in love with. A lot of times, brides tend to fall in love with the complete opposite thing of what they said that they wanted.”
Client experience is a primary focus at Amanda’s Touch. every year, the business works with hundreds of brides from all over the country.
“We want our brides to know that you’re going to have a good experience when you come here,” Guyer said. “It’s going to be something that you’re going to remember forever. It’s so important. Finding your wedding gown? That’s a very memorable moment! we definitely strive to make sure that that’s something that’s very special for them.”
Personal bridal suites are available for brides and their family to provide a “private, intimate experience.”
Guyer said brides become part of the Amanda’s Touch family throughout the process. Often, brides will refer their friends to Amanda’s Touch when their own turn comes to get married.
“Our brides are our family,” Guyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.