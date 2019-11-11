The MaDee Project is preparing for the “Avenue of Evergreens” event at the Blackburn Inn on Nov. 22.
“Businesses, non-profits and individuals may purchase a spot to put a tree or hang a wreath to highlight their business, non-profit or honor a loved one,” said Tamara Talley-Campbell, president of the MaDee Project.
The evergreens, featuring decorated trees and wreaths, will be voted on based off of monetary donations made in favor of each entry. The funds raised will help the MaDee Project continue to provide funds to help youth with medical bills who are battling cancer.
Tours of the Avenue of Evergreens will begin on Thanksgiving and end by New Year’s Day, Talley-Campbell said. The winner of the tree and wreath contest will be announced at a gala by the end of January.
Deadline for entry in the contest is Nov. 15 for any business, non-profit, or individual who wishes to participate.
The MaDee Project is an organization providing support for families with children from infants to 22-years-old who are battling cancer in the cities of Waynesboro and Staunton, Augusta County, and some nearby counties. The organization was founded in October of 2010 in memory of MaDee Nicole Boxler, Talley-Campbell’s 22-year-old daughter who lost her battle with cancer after 23 months.
Talley-Campbell turned the devastating experience into something productive and hopeful for others facing the same struggles that her daughter did by founding the organization with her other daughter, Abby Boxler Arey.
For an application or questions, contact Tamara Talley-Campbell at (540) 849-9635, or email Tamaratcapbell@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.