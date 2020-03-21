WEYERS CAVE — With airport traffic decreasing nationally because of coronavirus (COVID-19), Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport said they’ve noticed a reduced number of passengers in the terminal — but official numbers on the effects from coronavirus on the airport may not be available until April.
With the airport’s revenue from airlines largely through rents and not passenger traffic, revenue related to decreased traffic will mostly impact the airline, SVRA director or marketing and communications Heather Ream said.
Two weeks ago, SVRA put additional measures in place in response to growing concerns relating to COVID-19.
Ream said those measures include extra cleaning and disinfection of all high-touch areas; increased monitoring and refill of all hand sanitizer stations and hand soap dispensers; and signage throughout buildings reminding passengers, staff and visitors of steps to prevent the spread of the virus.
As cases of COVID-19 increase around the U.S., the TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Additionally, travelers with a state driver’s license that expired beginning on March 1 and are unable to renew may still use it as acceptable identification.
United Airlines announced changes in booking travel, including reducing their schedule by 60% in April because of a “continued drop in demand and government restrictions.”
The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all non-essential travel to China, Iran, most European countries, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Most foreign nationals who have been in one of these countries during the previous 14 days will not be allowed to enter the U.S. Older adults and people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions should consider postponing non-essential travel to most global destinations.
The CDC also recommends travelers practice usual health precautions recommended for their destination.
