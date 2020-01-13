SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Film and sheet manufacturer Raven Industries Inc. announced this month that it would be expanding its operations to the U.S. eastern seaboard, opening a new facility in Waynesboro.
The Sioux Falls, S.D.-based company said the Virginia plant would help grow its engineered films division and a new unit, Raven Composites, launched in October.
At the new facility, Raven will custom-fabricate materials and strategically warehouse products to better serve this geographic region. The plant will start with five employees in early 2020 and expand based on demand, the company said.
“Having a presence on the east coast will allow us to respond more efficiently to the needs of our customers,” said Anthony Schmidt, vice president and general manager of Raven Engineered Films, in a statement.
The company added that Waynesboro is an appealing place for Raven to do business because of its “rich heritage of manufacturing excellence, as well as its proximity to the Appalachian Basin, major shipping and transportation hubs, and port access.”
“The City of Waynesboro was built on the foundation of manufacturing firms like Raven,” Waynesboro’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin said. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our business community.”
