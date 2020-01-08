A family of three escaped unharmed after their home caught fire Wednesday evening.
The Waynesboro Fire Department recieved a call at 5:35 p.m. that a house on U.S. 250 near the city’s eastern border was on fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene the structure was fully engulfed.
“It took at least half an hour to get the bulk of the fire out,” said Chandler Hardy, a captain with the Waynesboro Fire Department.
At 7 p.m. firefighters were still battling hot spots, he said.
“There is significant damage thoughout the house,” Hardy said. “I can’t speak to whether anything is salvageable because I haven’t been inside.”
Two adults and a teenager were in the home when it caught on fire, Hardy said. All three made it out unharmed.
Friends of the family launched a GoFundMe fundrasier on Wednesday night. According to the GoFundMe page, the family lost everything including two cats. Waynesboro Fire Department officials could not be reached to confirm whether any animals were harmed.
U.S. 250 was closed for a few hours Wednesday night while firefighters battled the blaze. Westbound traffic was diverted from U.S. 250 to Interstate 64 at the top of Afton Mountain while eastbound traffic was diverted about a mile away from the structure fire.
When firefighters first arrived on the scene they had difficulty getting an adequate water supply from the hydrant, Hardy said.
“We never ran out of water,” Hardy said. “We just used the water that was on the fire apparatuses.”
Six trucks from Waynesboro, Dooms and Preston L. Yancey fire departments responded to the blaze, along with Augusta County Fire-Rescue.
