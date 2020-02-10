STUARTS DRAFT — A fire destroyed a Stuarts Draft garage off Schages Lane Monday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. officials responded to a call for a fire with someone possibly trapped inside. However, no one was found inside the garage and no injuries were reported.
Stuarts Draft fire chief James Summy said Monday night that the fire gutted the garage and deemed it a total loss.
A cause of the fire, including whether or not it was suspicious in nature, had not yet been determined.
