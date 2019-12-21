The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office estimates $30,000 in damages after the fire department found multiple vehicles on fire in the MITS of Virginia parking lot on Saturday.
At 1:03 a.m., the Waynesboro Fire Department responded to call for a possible structure fire at 2075 West Main Street. Units responded by 1:06 a.m. and found multiple passenger vehicles “heavily involved in fire,” according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Officials said firefighters on Engine 12, 11 and 10 worked immediately to extinguish the fire, but fire spread quickly because of the vehicles being parked closely which limited access to each vehicle.
Based on witness statements, an explosion was heard and fire was visible from the Sheetz parking lot across the street from the location. Witnesses immediately called 911.
Three vehicles sustained severe damage from heat and smoke, while other vehicles parked within the area sustained minor to moderate heat, smoke and water damage. The Fire Marshal’s Office estimates a total fire loss of approximately $30,000.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The Fire Marshal’s office encourages anyone with information in regards to the fire to call (540) 942-6730.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.