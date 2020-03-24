Augusta County Fire-Rescue asks community for medical supply donations
With shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) affecting the county, state and federal agencies — Augusta County Fire-Rescue is asking the community for assistance in replenishing emergency medical supplies.
Medical or surgical masks, N95 masks, dust masks, protective gowns, tyvek suits or any type of PPE are appreciated. Other items needed include alcohol-based hand sanitzer (60% alcohol or more), disinfectant wipes and Clorox cleaners. A full list of approved cleaners can be found on the CDC website.
Homemade face masks will also be accepted. A sewing face mask template can be found online at https://patchworkplus-quilting.com/facemasks.
Drop-off location for any supplies is the Fire-Rescue Training Center located at 115 Dick Huff Lane in Verona. Augusta County Fire-Rescue can be reached at (540) 245-5624 ext. 1.
Augusta Health accepting masks, gloves and sanitizer donations
While Augusta Health said Monday they have "sufficient supplies" of personal protective equipment, officials said this could change quickly based on COVID-19 within the community which is expected to increase.
Augusta Health is accepting donations of masks — N95, dust, medical, surgical and handmade. Other donations being accepted include hand sanitizer (Ecolab Nourishing Foam preferred, others appreciated), hand soap (Scott Antimicrobrial Foam Skin Cleanser preferred, others appreciated) and non-latex disposable gloves.
If you or your business have these supplies on hand and are willing to donate to Augusta Health, please call or email the Augusta Health Foundation before coming. The Foundation can be reached at (540) 332-5174 or ahfoundation@augustahealth.com.
Waynesboro Y expands care for children of essential personnel
The Waynesboro Family YMCA is opening its doors to provide care for children of essential personnel in the community beginning Monday, March 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Y.
Children currently in Y programs will have first priority, and space is limited to 72 participants due to current government mandates. The Y will be spreading children out throughout the facility with no group larger than 9 children.
"At the Y, we are focused on social responsibility, healthy living and youth development," said Jeff Fife, executive director of the Waynesboro YMCA. "With the mandate to close schools, many people still need to work and find appropriate care. I'm proud of our staff and their ability to mobilize quickly to serve children in our community."
The Y will accept children preschool through fifth grade on a first-come, first-serve basis and registration must occur 24 hours in advance or by Friday for the following Monday.
"We are closely following the guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Social Services," said Rebecca Patton, childcare director at the Y. "Our kids will have frequent hand washing and practice social distancing."
Patton said that volunteers and staff also will regularly disinfect areas where children are present.
Daily rates for Y childcare services are $16.80 per day for school-age Y member, $20 per day for school-age public or preschool Y member, and $23 per day for preschool public.
Scholarships are available for those that qualify, and the Y has a simple form for parents who are interested in participating but not prepared for the unexpected costs of children at home due to the government mandate from coronavirus.
The community can pitch in to help with this effort by donating online to the Y and participating in the Y's online auction, Fife added.
If you are an essential employee and wish to register for childcare, contact Patton Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at rpatton@ntelos.net or (540) 241-4797.
