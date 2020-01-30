The No Regrets Men’s Conference will be live streamed from Elmbrook Church in Wisconsin to sites throughout the world on Saturday.
And Valley men are welcomed to view the conference in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro.
“It is a conference that focuses on a few key issues related to men,” said Skip Wallace, a member of First Baptist Church and field strategist for the Baptist General Association of Virginia.
Wallace said breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. Participants will also be served a boxed lunch from Chick-fil-A.
Keynote sessions will be held in the morning and in the afternoon.
In between the keynote sessions, eight break-out sessions will be available on different topics for men to choose.
Topics will include being a good parent, being a good husband, finding the right balance between work, family and rest, and what it means to dream big while also handling the small details of life.
“It’s a good opportunity to get to know some other men in the area active in the church who are Christian. Just an opportunity to encourage each other,” Wallace said.
Wallace said this is the third year that the Waynesboro church has live-streamed the conference.
Registration is welcome by calling Wallace at (804) 461-1110 or emailing skip.wallace@bgav.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.